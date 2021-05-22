WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WidePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

WYY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,179. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01.

In related news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of WidePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

