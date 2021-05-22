Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $493 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.85 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Shares of FREE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 240,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.