Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WPM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$56.97 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6637505 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total value of C$188,641.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,206.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

