Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WPM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.
Shares of WPM stock opened at C$56.97 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.30.
In other news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total value of C$188,641.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,206.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,592.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
