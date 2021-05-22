WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) Insider Buys £16,991.10 in Stock

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI) insider Phillip Wale bought 29,295 shares of WH Ireland Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £16,991.10 ($22,198.98).
LON WHI opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.50. WH Ireland Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 59.88 ($0.78). The stock has a market cap of £35.97 million and a PE ratio of -18.71.
About WH Ireland Group
Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.