WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $204,694,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $147,964,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after buying an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. 2,294,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,734. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

