Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $90.00 at Bank of America

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.43.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.8% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

