WESCAP Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 3.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.45 and a 1-year high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

