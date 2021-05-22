WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $72.47. 2,514,844 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37.

