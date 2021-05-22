WESCAP Management Group Inc. Purchases 5,048 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. 254,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,514. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55.

