WESCAP Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $149.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

