WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys 2,227 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

NYSE:EFR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,302. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.