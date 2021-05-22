Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 210.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,483 shares of company stock worth $5,969,216. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

