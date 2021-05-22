Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $386,000 Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOCS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,132,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,110 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,062,791 shares of company stock valued at $141,500,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

