Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,179 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of RLI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NYSE:RLI opened at $107.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.11. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

