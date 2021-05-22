Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Yum China by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

