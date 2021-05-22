Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

Shares of SHW opened at $283.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

