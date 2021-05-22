Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $431,000 in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.35% of DTF Tax-Free Income at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

Shares of DTF stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $15.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.