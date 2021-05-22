Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $311,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.72.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

