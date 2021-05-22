Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.720-0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Welltower also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.77 EPS.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.28. 1,219,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,712. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

