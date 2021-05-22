Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $95.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $720,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,319 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,294 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.