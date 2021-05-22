Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,505 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 27,268,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,576,711. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

