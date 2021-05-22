Wells Fargo & Company Increases Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $25.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of WES stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601,759 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

