Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $60.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th.

CHK stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.43. 1,667,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,354. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

