Wedbush Weighs in on Telos Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Telos in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TLS. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

TLS opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 in the last quarter.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

