Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,789. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. Analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

