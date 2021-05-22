Wedbush Increases Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $37.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.02. 1,455,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,983. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 95.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

