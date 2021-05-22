Wedbush Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $135.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.19.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.04. The stock had a trading volume of 187,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.90. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

