Webster Bank N. A. Sells 3,333 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,320,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after buying an additional 875,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Cowen boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $79.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

