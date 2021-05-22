Webster Bank N. A. Sells 3,326 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,590 shares of company stock worth $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $189.59. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day moving average of $165.86.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

