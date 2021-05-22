Webster Bank N. A. Purchases New Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE MGM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,244,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,197,705. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $255,896.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $720,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,376,164 shares of company stock valued at $88,969,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.