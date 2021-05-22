Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Diageo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 39.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 140,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,029,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.03. 287,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,498. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $192.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.