Webster Bank N. A. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Aptiv stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.46. 1,351,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

