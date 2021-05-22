Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,171. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

