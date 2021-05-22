WaykiChain Market Cap Reaches $69.08 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $69.08 million and $14.22 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.33 or 0.00872097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00090471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

