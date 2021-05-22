Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $292.01

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.01.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

