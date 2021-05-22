Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Lifted by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for approximately 4.1% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.92% of Watsco worth $93,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.01. The stock had a trading volume of 139,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,040. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.76. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $163.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Watsco’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

