Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.18 million-$623.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.35 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.850-10.050 EPS.

NYSE WAT traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,874. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.16. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $320.39.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.