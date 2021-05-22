Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $603.18 million-$623.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.35 million.Waters also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.850-10.050 EPS.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.56.

NYSE WAT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.22. 718,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.16. Waters has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $320.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

