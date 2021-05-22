Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to post sales of $57.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $57.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $227.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.30 million to $228.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $219.45 million, with estimates ranging from $217.40 million to $221.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $53.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $55.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

