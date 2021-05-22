Warp Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $1.70 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $363.17 or 0.00973598 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 50.9% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $44,978.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022684 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

