Warburg Research Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.50 ($85.29).

ETR:KWS opened at €76.80 ($90.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €75.51 and its 200-day moving average is €70.78. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.00 ($69.41) and a 1-year high of €80.90 ($95.18).

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

