Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 1,549,788 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.75. 7,642,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,906. The company has a market capitalization of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average of $141.82.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.72.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.