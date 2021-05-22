Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOYA. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,039,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 245,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 199,395 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

