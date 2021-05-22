Vortex Defi (VTX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30,130.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $104,733.46 and $30,130.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013782 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.