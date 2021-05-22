Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a leading national provider of Staffing Services and Telecommunications and Information Solutions with a Fortune hundred customer base. Operating through a network of over three hundred Volt Services Group branch offices, the Staffing Services segment fulfills IT and other technical, commercial and industrial placement requirements of its customers, on both a temporary and permanent basis. The Telecommunications and Information Solutions businesses, which include the Telecommunications Services, Computer Systems and Telephone Directory segments, provide complete telephone directory production and directory publishing; a full spectrum of telecommunications construction, installation and engineering services; and advanced information and operator services systems for telephone companies. “

Volt Information Sciences stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.39. Volt Information Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 69,226 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

