Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 59,572 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.37. 7,598,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555,868. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 172.58%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.