Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 127.48 ($1.67) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a market cap of £35.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

