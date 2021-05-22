VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in VMware by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in VMware by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,582,000 after purchasing an additional 399,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,550,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VMW opened at $161.38 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.84.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

