Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 38,115 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Visa worth $540,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $226.77. 5,603,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,067,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day moving average of $213.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

