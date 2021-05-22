Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Gs Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

Gs Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 9.1% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 211,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 96,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 120,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,603,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.18 and its 200-day moving average is $213.75. The company has a market capitalization of $441.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

